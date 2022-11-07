Three men were taken to hospital last night after being stabbed during a fierce five-man brawl on a busy East London street

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police rushed to Brick Lane in Tower Hamlets (Sunday, November 6).

They discovered a man in his twenties who had been stabbed at the scene before two other men in their twenties with stab wounds presented themselves to police. All three were given first aid before being taken to the hospital for treatment, and none of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

Two men in their twenties were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm and remain in police custody. Several roads in the area were closed and the scene was cordoned off last night as emergency personnel responded to the incident.

“At about 01.11hrs on Sunday, 6 November officers were flagged down by members of the public to a fight near the junction of Bethnal Green Road and Brick Lane, E1,” a police spokesperson said. Officers arrived and discovered a man in his twenties with a stab wound. Prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service, officers provided first aid.

“Two other men, both thought to be in their twenties and suffering from stab wounds, also self-presented to officers.” Several roads were closed while emergency personnel responded. The London Ambulance Service took all three men to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Two men in their twenties were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing great bodily harm. They are still being held by police at this time. “Inquiries are still ongoing.”