Saturday, April 29, 2023
Three men who took part in a street fight involving a machete and a baseball bat have been jailed

by uknip247
Gordon Lee Gulliford, 43, Tommy Lee Gulliford, 23, and Jimmy Willett, 22, were involved in the fracas in Ashfield Road, Chesterton, Cambridge, at about 12.45pm on 21 April 2019.

Police had received calls about a group of men fighting with weapons, including a machete, knife and a baseball bat.

Gordon Lee Gulliford.jpg
Pictured: Gordon Lee Gulliford. 

A man had had a white Fiat car reversed at him and suffered a cut across a buttock, and another man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday (27 April), at Cambridge Crown Court, Gordon Lee Gulliford, of Jubilee Crescent, Stowupland, Stowmarket, Suffolk, was jailed for a year, having pleaded guilty to affray.

Tommy Lee Gulliford, of Ross Street, Cambridge, and Willett, of Frank’s Lane, Cambridge, were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on 6 March.

Lee Gulliford was jailed for 12 months, to run alongside a sentence for separate offences, having pleaded guilty to affray.

Willett was jailed for 17 months, consecutive to a sentence for separate offences, having pleaded guilty to affray. 

A fourth man, Deon Thomas, 28, of Alice Bell Close, Cambridge, received a suspended sentence of one year and five months, having pleaded guilty to affray.

DC Ciaron Hickey said: “This fight terrorised people in Chesterton and we will not tolerate violence that puts other people and their property in danger.

“Knife crime is a priority for the neighbourhood policing team in Cambridge and we are determined to bring those who carry a weapon in the city to justice.” 

Jimmy Willett Custody Photo.jpg
Pictured: Jimmy Willett.  

Tommy-Lee Gulliford Custody Photo.jpg
Pictured: Tommy Lee Gulliford. 

