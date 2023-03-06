Three Metropolitan Police officers were taken to hospital after being attacked in North London by a gang of three men

Officers on patrol in Harrow approached a car on Belmont Circle around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday (March 5) in the hopes of speaking with the four people inside.

Three of the four occupants “refused to cooperate with police and assaulted officers,” according to the force. The brawl injured three police officers, two of whom were rushed to the hospital before being released.

Three men, aged 29, 33, and 35, were arrested and remain in police custody in connection with the incident.

Footage shows police taped off the area, with crowds of delivery drivers gathered at the perimeter. A large police presence appeared in the area, with multiple response cars and a van on the scene.

“It is completely unacceptable that officers conducting legitimate and reasonable inquiries were assaulted in this manner,” said Inspector Greg Wilkinson of the Met’s North West BCU.

“An additional officer was quickly deployed, allowing the three suspects to be apprehended.”