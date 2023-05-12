Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

Three More Charged with Murder in Investigation of Fatal Stabbing in Dagenham

A Murder Investigation Continues Following The Fatal Stabbing Of A Teenager In Dagenham

Detectives have made significant strides in the investigation of the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as ‘Jordan,’ in Dagenham. Three additional individuals have been charged with murder, shedding further light on the tragic incident that unfolded near Dagenham Heathway Underground Station on the evening of May 5.

The newly charged suspects have been identified as a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, and Michael Tommy-Mgagba, a 20-year-old from Essex. They now face charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon. All three will make their appearance before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 12, as the legal proceedings move forward.

Earlier in the investigation, a 15-year-old male, was charged on May 10 with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. had his day in court on May 11, appearing before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, May 15, at the Central Criminal Court.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 11.47pm on May 5, prompted a prompt response from the police and London Ambulance Service. Upon arrival, authorities discovered Jordan Kukabu with severe stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he tragically succumbed to his wounds at the scene. Jordan, a resident of Romford, has since been identified, and his grieving family is receiving support from specialist officers during this difficult time.

A post-mortem examination conducted on May 7 revealed that Jordan’s cause of death was a single stab wound to the chest. Another individual in his 20s sustained a stab injury and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, his condition is now stable, and medical professionals do not consider his injuries to be life-threatening.

During the ongoing investigation, a 27-year-old man was arrested on May 9 in Suffolk. He is suspected of assisting an offender and engaging in a separate offence of violent disorder. Currently, he has been granted bail while further inquiries take place.

Additionally, a 20-year-old male who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without further action in relation to that charge. However, he remains under investigation for suspected involvement in violent disorder during a separate incident. He has been granted bail in connection with the latter offense.

The diligent efforts of the investigating detectives have led to significant progress in unraveling the circumstances surrounding Jordan Kukabu’s tragic stabbing. As the legal proceedings commence and more details emerge, the community eagerly awaits justice for the loss of a young life and the repercussions faced by those involved.

