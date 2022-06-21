A woman, 38, and a man, 23, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and a man, 36, was arrested on suspicion of murder. They are still being held at this time.

The Ambulance Service called us around 3 a.m. on Friday (June 17) after 42-year-old Lee Dawson was discovered with stab wounds on Jutland Street.

Mr Dawson (pictured), originally from Preston but now residing in Sunderland, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died, prompting a murder investigation.

Mr Dawson died as a result of stab wounds, according to a Home Office post-mortem examination.

Mr Dawson’s murder has already been charged against two men.

Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, and Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston, appeared in Preston Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder and possessing a bladed article. They are scheduled to appear in Preston Crown Court on Thursday.

Five other men, aged 18 to 31, arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend have been released on bail pending further investigation.

“This remains a complex and fast moving investigation,” Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team said. “While we have arrested a number of people and charged two, I would continue to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101 and reference log 0149 of June 17.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.