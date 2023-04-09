Three people are in hospital after a single-vehicle collision

A Mercedes car crashed on Oxford Road at about 01:20am and three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being treated at the scene by emergency services.

There was a scene on through the night but the road is now open.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

Officers from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 240-09/04/2023.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. If you can’t report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.