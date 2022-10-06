ADVERTISEMENT

Three people are in hospital after being stabbed during an attempted phone robbery in the City of London.

Chief Superintendent Steve Heatley, from the City of London Police, said: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am. Three victims were taken by London Ambulance Service to a nearby hospital to be treated; they do not have life-threatening injuries.

“Two suspects are being sought as part of the ongoing investigation related to an attempted phone theft and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

“Stopping phone thefts and bringing perpetrators to justice is a priority for City of London Police. The number of phone snatches is down, due to focused effort including working with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service last week to make several arrests.”

A London Ambulance spokesperson said:

“We were called at 9:52am today (6 October) to reports of a stabbing in Bishopsgate, central London.

“We sent a number of resources including three ambulance crews, two advanced paramedics, two incident response officers, a clinical team manager and members of our Tactical Response Unit.

“Our crews treated four patients. We have now taken three of these patients to hospital and one was assessed and discharged at the scene.”