Three people are to appear in court charged with the murder of a man in Canterbury

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate was launched after Kent Police was called to a car park in Castle Street at 1.44pm on Monday 10 April 2023 following concern for a man.

The victim, since named as Guy Malbec, aged 51, had sustained serious injuries and was confirmed deceased at the scene.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of murder against:

Gavin Houghton, 49, of Old Dover Road, Canterbury.

Airidas Sakalauskas, 21, of Old Dover Road, Canterbury.

Sobantu Sibanda, 27, of Albert Street, Whitstable.

They all remain in custody and will appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 14 April.