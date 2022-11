Police have arrested three people following the death of a five week old

baby from the Salisbury area.

The child was admitted to Salisbury District Hospital on September 1 but

sadly died on September 9.

As a result of our extensive enquiries, we have today (November 1) arrested

an 18 year old woman, a 23 year old man and a 54 year old woman in relation

to the investigation.

Their enquiries continue.