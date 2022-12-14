Three people dead after an asylum seeker dinghy capsized into freezing water overnight in the English Channel Just after 3am on Wednesday

Three people are believed to be dead after an asylum seeker dinghy capsized into freezing water overnight in the English Channel.

The coastguard confirmed that it is in charge of the mission, which involves a small boat and was reported at 3.40 a.m.

47 people are believed to have entered the water just off Dungness

I

An air ambulance arrived in Dover shortly before 8.30 a.m., and ambulances are lined up along the harbourside.

A rescue helicopter from Lydd and one form Northumbria were scrambled to the carrying a search and rescue misson.

The Dover Lifeboat and Dungeness lifeboats were also tasked, and the other was the HMS Severn patrol boat of the Royal Navy.

According to a source close to the search mission, there are fatalities and 47 people were on board the stricken vessel.

Given the temperatures, rescuers do not expect to find survivors, according to the source, though it was unclear how many had been rescued, with previous reports claiming 27 had been taken to shore.

“We are aware of an incident in UK waters, and all relevant agencies are supporting a coordinated response,” a UK Government spokesman said. More information will be provided in due course.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service added: “The Maritime and Coastguard Agency called South East Coast Ambulance Service at around 3.40 a.m. on Wednesday, 14 December, after receiving reports of an incident in the channel.

“We have sent resources to Dover to assist the Coastguard with their rescue efforts. We have no further updates at this time because this is an ongoing incident.