Three people have been arrested after a joint operation between the NCA and the Belgian Federal Police

Belgian officers arrested two men, aged 34 and 44 from Basingstoke, on suspicion of people smuggling offences as they arrived on the coast near Nieuwpoort at 4.30am on Sunday 30 October. Twelve migrants, believed to be Albanian nationals, were also detained.

Attempts to reach the UK by small boat are extremely dangerous and people smugglers do not care about the safety of their passengers.

Working closely with partners including Belgian Federal Police, Border Force and Immigration Enforcement, these arrests show that the NCA will work across international borders to target people smuggling gangs.