Three people have been arrested after an expensive Rolex watch was snatched from the owner’s wrist.

A group of people approached a man as he was leaving a bar on Alfreton Road in Radford.

They then threatened the victim and forced him to surrender his watch, which was worth over £13,000.

The search for the watch’s current location is still ongoing.

On Monday, police arrested two men, aged 21 and 25, on suspicion of robbery after an extensive police investigation (20 February).

The following day (21 February), a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

“I’d like to praise officers for the persistence they’ve shown while investigating this shocking incident,” said Detective Inspector Chris Berryman of Nottinghamshire Police.

“As a force we’re completely opposed to any form of violence taking place in our communities and are determined to eradicate invasive crimes such as robberies from our streets.

“Nobody has the right to threaten people and take items that don’t belong to them – this behaviour simply won’t be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“We have now arrested three suspects as part of this investigation, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with any further information to get in touch with us.

“Information can be left by calling 101 and quoting incident 839 of 4 February 2023, or by making an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”