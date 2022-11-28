Monday, November 28, 2022
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in south Wales.on Saturday, November 26

Officers were called to the house just before 8pm.
Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody.
An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.
Superintendent Marc Attwell , from South Wales Police, said: “This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.
“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive enquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.”

