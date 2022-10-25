Police were called at about 3pm on Monday, June 28th 2021 following a report of serious disorder in the car park of the store in Lodge Quarry.

A man in his 60s suffered serious head and facial injuries and a broken leg.

Following a complex investigation three people have now been charged. They are:

Martin McDonagh, 37, of Lisleen Road, Belfast is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray; Terrance McDonagh, 38, of Grove Street East, Belfast is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray; A 17-year-old youth, from Belfast, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 17th at 9.30am