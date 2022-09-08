Officers from Swale’s Local Policing Team carried out the stop checks on Friday 26 August 2022 as part of ongoing efforts to hold motorists who speed and/or drive under the influence of drink or drugs, to account.

Police checked drivers in Queenborough Road, Halfway and Chequers Road, Minster, where they were also joined by Special Constables and officers from the Roads Policing Unit.

As part of the operation nine motorists were stopped and issued Traffic Offence Reports.

Six drivers were stopped for speeding, with one motorist recorded driving at 62mph in a 30mph zone. Two other drivers were found to have been driving without insurance and tax; their vehicles were seized. One motorist was stopped for driving carelessly.

While in the area, officers also arrested a man after a car was seen being driven erratically on Queenborough Road. Officers also arrested two women on suspicion of drink driving.

Those charged were:

Billie Sudds, 32, of no fixed address, was later charged with drink driving and was bailed upon charge. She is due to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on 13 September.

Jevon Young, 22, of North Road, Queenborough, has been charged two counts of failing to co-operate with a preliminary test and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was bailed upon charge and is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 14 September.

Elena Timos, 32, of Peregrine Drive, Sittingbourne, has been charged with drink driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. She was bailed upon charge and is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 21 September.

Inspector Joel Mitchell, from the Swale Community Safety Unit, said: ‘We regularly carry out these proactive safety operations as part of our ongoing effort to tackle road safety in Swale.

‘The majority of drivers across Swale do drive responsibly and adhere to the law but there is a small minority which do not. No matter how big or small the offence is, we will deal with it and will take proportionate enforcement action against people suspected to have committed an offence.’