Last month, officers executed a drug warrant at an address on High Street in Rishton and discovered a large amount of cannabis and cannabis edible sweets.

Cannabis edibles are designed to look like candy and are appealing to children, but they can contain high levels of THC.

The drugs recovered were worth more than £100,000.

Following a number of additional inquiries, we arrested three people from the Hyndburn area yesterday (Wednesday, June 29th), and they have now been charged.

Daniel Smedley, 32, of Walmsley Street, Rishton, Kristen Hall, 28, of Spring Street, Rishton, and Richie Gardiner, 28, of Hermitage Street, Rishton, have all been charged with cannabis production and are due to appear in Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, June 30th)

Leonard Perkins, 31, of no fixed address, was previously charged with being involved in cannabis production.