They are as follows:

Christopher Harman, 36, of Pentons Close, Holybourne, was arrested.

Liam Currell, 31, of no fixed address

Stephanie Burt, 30, of Stanley Green Road, Poole, Dorset, was arrested.

All three have been charged with conspiracy to bring a list A item, namely steroids, into prison and conspiracy to bring a list B item, namely mobile phones, into prison.

Stephanie Burt has also been charged with failing to comply with a Section 49 notice under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) after failing to provide the police with her phone’s PIN.

The charges are the result of a joint investigation by Hampshire Constabulary and HMP Winchester.

Harman, Currell, and Burt have been remanded in custody on conditional bail and are scheduled to appear in Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 4th.