Three people have been jailed for a total of 34 years in prison following an investigation into drug dealing

Following an investigation into drug dealing, three people were sentenced today, Tuesday, January 10, to a total of 34 years in prison.

Daniel Doran, 32, of Hall Lane, Tower Hill in Kirkby, Megan Woodham, 30, of Ormskirk Road in Wigan, and Kelsey Higgins, 26, of Ridgewood Way in Bootle appeared today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Doran was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Higgins to 13 and a half years in prison, and Woodham to six years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) following a two-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, December 15.

Woodham was also found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs (ketamine) by smuggling it into HMP Risley while working as a health care assistant.

Valerie Doran, 54, of Hall Lane, Tower Hill in Kirkby, was found guilty of money laundering on December 15th. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, January 20.

This investigation is related to John Butler, 27, of Clements Way in Tower Hill, who was found in possession of 10 kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of £1 million in January last year.

Last January, patrols stopped a black Volkswagen car driven by Butler carrying 10kgs of cocaine on Heysham Road in Netherton.

On February 8, he was sentenced to eight years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting to possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

“We welcome today’s sentencing of Doran, Woodham, and Higgins, which highlights the fact that we will leave no stone unturned,” Detective Sergeant Peter Sloan said. “This was a complex investigation that developed from Butler’s arrest and a subsequent investigation resulted from that stop check.”

Organized crime is extremely damaging to our communities, frequently involving intimidation, violence, and instilling fear, and it is these criminals who run County Lines.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about who is supplying or selling drugs in their area to contact us so we can take action,” said a criminal involved in organised crime.