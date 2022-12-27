Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Three People Have Been Killed And Four Children Hurt In A Road Crash
Home BREAKING Three people have been killed and four children hurt in a road crash

Three people have been killed and four children hurt in a road crash

by @uknip247

Police said the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, and a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died in the incident.
Four children and a woman aged in her 20s were taken to hospital following the smash in Dungannon Road, close to Cookstown, on Monday afternoon.
Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, attended the scene around 15.30 GMT
“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22,” he said.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it sent two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews and one non-emergency crew.
The air ambulance team was also called out.
Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and another patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital,” a NIAS spokesman said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Islington on Christmas Day have charged...

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a woman...

A man has been stabbed to death on the dancefloor of a...

The family of a missing Scots woman fears they will never find...

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Islington have made an...

A suspect has appeared in court after a man was run over...

Investigation launched following fatal vehicle fire in Clapham South West London that...

Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find missing 12...

Detectives have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 26-year-old...

Firefighters are urging everyone to take care with candles following a house...

A St Mary’s Coastguard Rescue Officer gave birth 15 feet in the...

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 90 people crossed the English...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"