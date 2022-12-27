Three people have been killed and four children hurt in a road crash

Police said the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, and a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died in the incident.

Four children and a woman aged in her 20s were taken to hospital following the smash in Dungannon Road, close to Cookstown, on Monday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, attended the scene around 15.30 GMT

“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it sent two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews and one non-emergency crew.

The air ambulance team was also called out.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and another patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital,” a NIAS spokesman said.