Three people have died following a road traffic collision last night

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Callow Hill in Kidderminster at 10.17pm and sent four ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that the two adults and child who were in the first car could not be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

“A woman and two children from the second car were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital for further treatment.”