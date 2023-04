Approximately 30 animal rights protesters had gathered outside the racecourse on the morning of the event.

Animal rights activists had threatened to sabotage the race, prompting police to warn that criminal behaviour and disorder would not be tolerated.

Three People Have Now Been Arrested For Potential Co-Ordinated Disruption Activities At This Year’S Grand National At Aintree, With Merseyside Police Had Planned For The Possibility Of Protests

Aintree Racecourse has warned that any actions taken by the activists could endanger the horses and the people involved.