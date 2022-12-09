Friday, December 9, 2022
Three People Suffered Injuries, With A Woman In Her 70s Suffering Serious Injuries And Being Taken To Hospital
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered serious injuries in a collision in Gosport yesterday afternoon (December 😎.
The incident occurred around 2.15pm when a red Toyota Yaris and grey Volkswagen Polo were in collision on Stokes Bay Road.
Enquiries into the exact circumstances are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist the investigation.
In particular, Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.
Anyone with information which could assist us should call 101, quoting the reference 44220496563.

