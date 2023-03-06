Monday, March 6, 2023
Three people were found dead and two injured in a car after five friends went missing after a night out

Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and two men had not been seen since Friday night at the Muffler nightclub in Newport, Wales.

Family members identified Shane Loughlin and Rafel Jeanne-Actie as the two men missing.

Gwent Police confirmed this morning that a car had been found, with three of the five occupants tragically killed, after a desperate search.

According to Gwent Police, “three of those reported missing have been found deceased, and two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Friends had previously stated that the friends were last seen at the Maesglas nightclub Muffler on Friday night.

Tragically, it is believed that the car was involved in a traffic accident and went off the A48.

The identities of those killed in the crash have not been confirmed by police.

The VW Tiguan was found shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6.

Specialized officers are assisting the families of those involved, and investigations are ongoing.

The car of a missing woman and her friends ‘is still at the nightclub’ where they were last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send a direct message on social media using the hashtag #2300071791.

The case was referred to the IOPC in accordance with standard procedures.

