The collision, which involved a van and a taxi, occurred at 10.45 p.m. last night.

Both the taxi driver, 28, and his passenger, 49, were pronounced dead at the scene.

This morning, an 18-year-old male passenger in the van died in the hospital.

Another passenger in the van, a 17-year-old boy, is being treated in a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving, but he is still in the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is still gathering evidence as part of its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

“We received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police because one of the vehicles involved, a Ford Transit van, had driven off and around the wrong way of a roundabout just before the collision.”

“The van, which is suspected of being stolen, then entered the M606, travelling in the wrong direction, and collided with a taxi.”

“We sent investigators to the scene to assess the situation and to the post-incident procedures,” the spokesperson added.

“We have received an initial account from the police and are gathering and reviewing video footage of the incident.” According to the evidence currently available, the police did not follow the van onto the highway in the wrong direction.

“This was a tragic incident that resulted in three people losing their lives,” said IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.

“We understand that this has caused considerable concern in the community, and I would like to reassure people that a thorough, independent investigation will be conducted to determine exactly what happened.”

“We will contact the families as soon as possible to explain our role and how our investigations will proceed.”