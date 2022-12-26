Three people were seriously injured in a crash on Christmas Day, including a three-year-old girl

A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were also injured in the crash on the B4251 in Blackwood around 1pm

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Gwent Police has issued an appeal fir witnesses.

The three injured people were in a Vauxhall Corsa that was driving down Yard Coal Rise at lunchtime on Christmas Day. All three were rushed to the hospital.

The male driver of the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries and was arrested.

The police then located a red Vauxhall Astra that was also on the road at the time and arrested a 25-year-old man both men were in police custody.