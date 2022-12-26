Monday, December 26, 2022
Monday, December 26, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Found A Large Stash Of Suspected Stolen Goods When They Arrested A Man For A Serious Assault
Home BREAKING Three people were seriously injured in a crash on Christmas Day, including a three-year-old girl

Three people were seriously injured in a crash on Christmas Day, including a three-year-old girl

by @uknip247

A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were also injured in the crash on the B4251 in Blackwood around 1pm
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Gwent Police has issued an appeal fir witnesses.
The three injured people were in a Vauxhall Corsa that was driving down Yard Coal Rise at lunchtime on Christmas Day. All three were rushed to the hospital.
The male driver of the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries and was arrested.
The police then located a red Vauxhall Astra that was also on the road at the time and arrested a 25-year-old man both men were in police custody.

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives are re-appealing for witnesses and information after a man was attacked...

Police are appealing for information after a 32-year-old woman was assaulted in...

Detectives investigating the murder of Andre Foster in Brent have charged a...

A detective has revealed how no day is the same as the...

Police are seeking the public’s help after a man was attacked on...

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man...

As a special Christmas treat, Doctor Who landed a sixty second action...

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a young woman...

M4 motorway closed due to a multi-vehicle collision

A domestic abuser who bit police officers has been jailed

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic...

Can you help find missing Lyla, 13, from Basingstoke?

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"