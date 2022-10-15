ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Holland, 20, of Westgate Road, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Phoebe Plummer, 21, of Elms Road, SW4 were charged with criminal damage to the frame of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery.

Lora Johnson, 38, of Keens Lane, Reydon, Southwold was charged with criminal damage to the sign outside New Scotland Yard.

A total of 28 arrests were made in relation to protests in central London on Friday, 14 October. The 25 other people have been bailed pending further enquiries.