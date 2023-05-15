Three Police officers have been injured: Driver has been Arrested Following Police Pursuit and Collision with Two Police Cars

Three Met Police officers have been treated at the scene after attempts were made an attempt to stop a car in Hampton Court Road, Hampton. However, the driver failed to comply and initiated a pursuit with the police. the incident happened at around 4.13pm on Monday, 15 May, officers

During the course of the chase, the car collided with two police vehicles before eventually coming to a stop in Strawberry Value, Twickenham.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was swiftly apprehended by officers at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop, attempted grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Fortunately, the driver did not sustain any injuries during the incident. However, as a precautionary measure, he was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being transported to a South London police station, where he remains in custody.

Regrettably, three officers involved in the pursuit and subsequent collision sustained minor injuries. They were promptly treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to establish the full circumstances surrounding the events that transpired during the pursuit and subsequent arrest.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges faced by police officers in the line of duty. The dedicated response by the Police highlights their commitment to public safety and the swift resolution of potentially dangerous situations.

A Spokesman for the Met police:

