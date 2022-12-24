Saturday, December 24, 2022
Three Police Officers Were Injured As They Arrested Suspected Burglars At A House Filled With Cannabis Plants
by @uknip247

Officers were called to the address in Harlaxton Walk, St Ann’s, shortly before 2.30am today (23 December) following a report that the property was being burgled.

Movement could be heard within the address but that inside refused to answer the door.

Upon forcing entry, one officer was struck by a piece of mortar – resulting in a head wound requiring 10 stitches.

A second cop was punched in the face while a third sprained his wrist after falling while assisting with the arrest attempts.

Two men, aged 27 and 42, were successfully detained on suspicion of burglary, assaulting a police officer and cultivation of cannabis. Inquiries to trace a third suspect are ongoing.

Cannabis plants were found in three rooms and will be destroyed.

Inspector Richard Markham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Assaults on police officers who are simply carrying out their duties to keep our communities safe are completely unacceptable.

“Violence of this nature will not be tolerated and I am pleased we now have two individuals in custody arrested in connection with this incident.

“Inquiries to trace a third suspect are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to please come forward.

“The production and distribution of drugs have a negative impact on communities and can often be linked to other serious offences. We, therefore, remain as committed as ever to catching anyone involved in drug-related crime.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident 60 of 23 December 2022. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

