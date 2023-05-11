Three sentenced for violent attack

Three men have been sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh today, Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, following a violent attack on a man in Edinburgh.

Lewis Spence, 26, Connor Steele, 23, and Bradley Logan, 25, were each sentenced to seven years in prison following the attempted murder of a 40-year-old man in Lochend Road South, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, 15 September, 2020.

The 40-year-old man was treated at St John’s Hospital in Livingston for severe injuries.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait of Edinburgh CID said: “This was a targeted, violent attack linked to organised criminality that occurred in broad daylight.

“The men were arrested following an extensive investigation and will now face the consequences of their actions.

“I would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance during our enquiries, which has undoubtedly assisted in securing this conviction.

“This type of violent crime will not be tolerated in Edinburgh and I hope the outcome today sends a clear message to those involved in serious organised crime, that we are committed to disrupting harmful activity in our communities and bringing the perpetrators of violence to justice.”

Anyone with information or concerns about criminality in their area can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.