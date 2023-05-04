Three suspects charged over the murder of a 22-year-old man have been remanded in custody after appearing in court

Officers were called to High Cross Leys, at the junction of Huntingdon Street and Woodborough Road, in Nottingham city centre, at around 7.50am on Friday (28 April 2023).

Davices Anderson, 22, was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital where, despite the efforts of medical staff, he died at 9.36am.

Courtney McCleary, aged 53, of High Cross Leys, David St Anthony Francis, aged 60, of Swale Grove, Bingham and 44-year-old Lisa Barlow, of High Cross Leys, have been charged with murder and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 3 May 2023).

Also in court, charged with assisting an offender, were 49-year-old Danny O’Keefe, of Keswick Court, Sneinton, and Gregory Bailey, aged 50, of Comyn Gardens, St Ann’s.

All five defendants were remanded in custody and are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 June 2023.

A 40-year-old woman, arrested on Monday (1 May 2023) on suspicion of murder, and three other suspects previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, a 39-year-old man and two women aged 33 and 44, have been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.