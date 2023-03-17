Three suspects have appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis grow inside a house

Officers raided the property in Gardendale Avenue, Clifton, at around 10am on Tuesday (14 March) after a tip-off from a member of the public about possible criminal activity at the address.

The City Centre Operation Reacher team, which is currently on secondment in the Clifton area, found a total of 91 cannabis plants in one room at the property.

The drugs have been taken away and all electrical equipment dismantled and put beyond use.

Hieu-Van Duong, aged 36, of no fixed abode, 35-year-old Luc Van Nguyen, of no fixed abode, and Van Duc Ungiyen, aged 43, of Gardendale Avenue, Clifton, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (16 March).

They all face one count of producing a Class B drug and were remanded in custody.

Police Constable Dave Myers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We always take reports of cannabis production seriously as it can often be linked to wider, organised criminality.

“It also puts neighbouring families at risk because of the dangerous electrical wiring and bypassing we often find at cannabis grows.

“Police officers rely on information from local people, so building up trust and confidence with the public is imperative.

“I urge the public to keep reporting to us because the more information we get, the better intelligence picture we can build and we always act on any information which is viable.”

Nottinghamshire Police has had 12 Operation Reacher teams operating since October 2020 to react quickly to community concerns, disrupt organised criminality and build stronger relationships with residents.