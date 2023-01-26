Three suspects were apprehended after police broke up a break-in.

Officers were called to Crow Hill Rise in Mansfield shortly after 4.15 a.m. this morning after activity was noticed in a detached garage.

Items stolen from a house, two garages, and several parked cars included a bicycle, a laptop computer, and sunglasses.

Immediate house-to-house inquiries were launched, and the suspects were quickly apprehended at a nearby flat.

Three counts of burglary were filed against two men, ages 53 and 25. A 42-year-old woman was also detained on suspicion of possessing stolen property.

They are still being held by police.

“This was a really good job by response officers who immediately attended the scene and began investigating what had happened,” said Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher of Nottinghamshire Police.

“Within a short period of time, they had secured the area, located an address of interest, and apprehended three suspects. Investigations are still ongoing as we work to recover all of the stolen items.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 70 of January 26th, 2023.