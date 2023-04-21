Friday, April 21, 2023
Three teenagers have been airlifted and one taken by road to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Warwickshire

by uknip247

The collision happened at about 4.05pm on Friday afternoon on the B4035 Campden Road, just to the west of the Fosse Way.

Resources from both West Midlands Ambulance and South Western Ambulance Services were sent to the scene.  In total four air ambulances (two from Midlands Air Ambulance, The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance), six ambulances (four from WMAS and two from SWAST), three paramedic officers (2 x WMAS and 1 x SWAST) and two senior paramedic officers from WMAS were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found two cars with very significant damage.

“There were four teenagers in the first car – three men and a woman – who were all left with life threatening injuries.  All four received advanced trauma care from the enhanced care teams on the air ambulances. 

“A man and women were separately airlifted to the major trauma centre (MTC) at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. A second man was airlifted to the MTC at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW).  A fourth man was taken by road to UHCW with a doctor from one of the air ambulances travelling with the ambulance crew.

“There was a woman and two children (one boy and one girl) in the second car.  All three were taken to the John Radcliffe by ambulance with serious injuries.”

“An eight patient, a man, who was at the scene collapsed due to a medical condition.  He was assessed and treated at the scene before being discharged.”

