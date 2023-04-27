Thursday, April 27, 2023
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man

Emergency services were called to the address on Camp Hill Road in Nuneaton at around 8am this morning and the man was sadly pronounced deceased.

Officers believe an altercation which took place yesterday in the Snowhill Recreation Ground at 6.15pm may be connected with the death, and they are asking for anyone who witnessed it or who may video or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Two teenage boys, both aged 15, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

And this evening a 15-year-old girl from Nuneaton was also arrested on suspicion of murder. All three remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “We would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Though we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider public, residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area for their reassurance.

“We are aware there is footage circulating of the altercation on social media and we would ask people not to share it while we continue our ongoing investigation to work out the circumstances behind this man’s death.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, citing incident 90 of April 26.

