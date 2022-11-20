Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Cambridge

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 2.52pm yesterday afternoon with reports of a stabbing in the vicinity of Logan’s Meadow. The teenager was pronounced dead at 2.56pm.

A post-mortem examination is yet to take place, however it is believed the boy was stabbed in a targeted attack.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at his home in Cambridge at about 11.30pm last night, while another 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were both arrested at their homes in South Cambridgeshire around midnight.

They have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We believe there were members of the public at the scene who spoke with paramedics but left before our officers arrived. I am directly appealing for these people to make contact with us, please.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Helix.

Those without internet access should call 101.