Alan Willson, 47, was assaulted by three males in Longcroft Park around 19:30 on Easter Sunday (April 4, 2021). He sustained such severe brain injuries that he is still unable to speak more than a year later.

Three males, ages 13, 14, and 17, were arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent at the time. All three denied committing the crime.

A unanimous jury found the 14- and 16-year-olds guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on Thursday, May 12, after a 14-day trial at Hove Crown Court.

Harry Furlong, 18, was acquitted of grievous bodily harm with intent but found guilty of grievous bodily harm without intent by a majority jury.

On Thursday, sentencing took place in the same court (June 30). Following an application from members of the media, the judge lifted a previous court order that prohibited the identities of the two younger defendants from being published.

George Tilley, 14, and Archie Tilley, 16, were both classified as dangerous offenders and sentenced to a maximum of nine years in prison and three years on probation.

Furlong was sentenced to 20 months in prison, less time already served on remand. He will serve half of his sentence in custody and half on licence. He has not deemed a dangerous offender.

Alan’s wife Annie Willson said in a victim impact statement read to the court, “On Sunday 4 April 2021, you destroyed my family and have broken us beyond repair.” I’ll never forget walking into that park and seeing what you’d done to Alan. You took a husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and uncle from us. Alan was a gentleman who would help anyone at the drop of a hat and without hesitation. You attacked him as a group and did not stop until he was bleeding and unconscious on the floor.

“Now, as a result of your actions, my husband is unable to speak, play with his children, work, or control his body.” He lacks mental capacity, has no vision in his left eye, and has suffered a massive brain injury from which he will never fully recover. He has hearing and dental issues, and he is unable to use the toilet or maintain his personal hygiene. He is no longer the same man. He is trapped in this strange body that he does not comprehend. He’ll never be able to enjoy the things he used to enjoy so much. He’s stopped saying silly things to make us laugh. He no longer gives us the hugs and cuddles we used to love.

“No sentence you receive will ever be long enough because Alan, along with myself and my family, is serving a life sentence.”