Three teenagers who killed a father-of-two in Basingstoke and then laughed, rapped and joked about it have been jailed for a combined total of 90 years

Je’daine Carty, 18, of Ferndown Close, Basingstoke, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 19, of Milton Close, Basingstoke, and Cohan Daley, 18, whose address cannot be given for legal reasons, all denied murder.

Winchester Crown Court heard how officers were called at 11.14pm on Sunday 22 May to a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke.

Frantisek Olah was found inside with serious injuries and he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Monday 23 May. He had just turned 31 years old.

The court heard he had been stabbed “up to 20 times” by the three defendants who had barged into his home and attacked him.

A post-mortem examination found two wounds were caused by a “machete or axe-type weapon”.

The court heard the men were shouting “give me the car keys” and later searched through kitchen cupboards before fleeing the scene.

Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, told jurors that Frantisek and Carty knew each other, with Carty being in debt to Frantisek for drugs.

She told the court:

“Je’daine Carty, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra and Cohan Daley arrived at Frantisek’s door and within an astonishingly short period of time he was lying on the floor of his hallway, just inside his own front door, bleeding to death from numerous stab wounds.

“They mercilessly cut him down with apparently little thought for what they were doing, whether they would be caught or whether others were likely to betray them.

“Their subsequent behaviour seems to suggest some of them may even have enjoyed the feelings of power or ruthlessness that appear to have possessed them and have revelled in the memories.

The court heard that Carty, Kamarra-Jarra and Daley were heard laughing after the incident and they even wrote twisted lyrics and recorded rap videos describing the murder.

Carty, Kamarra-Jarra and Daley denied murdering Frantisek but on Thursday, 26 January they were convicted by a jury.

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court today (Friday, 24 February) Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 32 years.

Je’daine Carty and Cohan Daley have both been sentenced to be detained in His Majesty’s pleasure for life with a minimum term of 29 years each.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Dipper said: “This was a tragic and senseless act of violence that has not only led to a young father-of two losing his life, but it has also destroyed many others, including the lives of the three men sentenced today.

“Carty, Kamarra-Jarra and Daley went to Frantisek’s house that night, armed with knives. They carried out a sustained and brutal attack on him, in his own home with his family present, before leaving him to die.

“As always, our thoughts remain with Frantisek’s family, friends and loved ones. Whilst we know nothing will bring Frantisek back, I hope that today’s sentences provide some measure of comfort to them at what remains an incredibly difficult time.

“I hope this case sends a strong message to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon or become involved in serious violence, no good ever comes from it. The consequences destroy lives forever.

“Parts of the investigation were particularly harrowing and I would like to commend my staff for handling the case professionally and with Frantisek at the forefront of their minds throughout.

“Our commitment to tackling knife crime continues and we are dedicated to working with partners and organisations to engage with young people about the dangers of knife crime and help divert them away from serious violence.”

We urge communities to keep reporting intelligence around knife crime so that together we can continue to tackle this threat in society.