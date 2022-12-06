Three teenagers will stand trial next year for the murder of two 16-year-olds on London’s streets during “mob-handed armed violence.”

Hussain Bah, 18, and two boys, ages 15 and 16, appeared in court today (December 6) at the Old Bailey, accused of fatally stabbing Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.

Charlie is accused of being deliberately knocked off his motorcycle by a Nissan four-by-four vehicle carrying five people shortly after 5 p.m. on November 26.

The prosecution claims he was attacked in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, south-east London, by a group of Nissan drivers armed with large knives.

Charlie was stabbed at least six times, with the fatal blow penetrating his skull.

Kearne, the second victim, is thought to have been seriously injured by one of his own friends.

It is claimed that he was bundled into the Nissan and dumped a mile away in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

The public discovered him bleeding from a chest wound.

Kearne was pronounced dead at the scene of his death at 6.15 p.m.

Following that, the three defendants were charged with two counts of murder.

Bah appeared in court via video link from Thameside prison, while the 16-year-old was at Cookham Wood and the youngest defendant sat in the dock.

Before setting a timetable for the case, they spoke briefly to confirm their names and ages.

It was described as “mob-handed armed violence on the streets of London in the context of conflict between groups of young men” by prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC.

Judge Angela Rafferty KC scheduled a plea hearing for February 21, followed by a six-week trial at the Old Bailey beginning November 6 of next year.

Bah of Greenwich, south-east London, was remanded into custody, while the younger two defendants were remanded into youth detention.