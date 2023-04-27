Three violent offenders who beat a man with a plank of wood while falsely imprisoning him have been jailed

The victim was lured from his home in Hyson Green, Nottingham, to a business premises in Alfreton Road where he was ordered to pay back a debt the trio claimed they were owed.

Threats were also made that his family would be harmed if money was not handed over.

Shalaw Omer, aged 30, of The Cliff, Bulwell; 23-year-old Shaho Omer, of Manifold Gardens, The Meadows, and Bharoz Rashid, aged 51, of Claygate, Carlton, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (25 April).

Shalaw Omer was jailed for 21 months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment. Shaho Omer received a 19-month jail sentence after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment. Rashid was locked up for 18 months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All three were also given a restraining order not to contact the victim directly or indirectly for five years.

The victim was taken from his home in a car at around 9pm on 29 October 2022. He was dragged into a back room at the address in Alfreton Road where the beatings took place.

When he agreed to pay the money within a certain time the victim was allowed to walk home.

He contacted police who carried out a detailed investigation into the allegations. Detectives found CCTV footage which showed the victim being dragged from the car and beaten up.

Shalaw Omer is clearly seen striking the victim with the wooden pole before calling Rashid on a mobile phone. The victim is then seen pleading with Rashid on a video call.

Shaho Omer is seen to kick and hit the victim during a prolonged assault that lasted more than 20 minutes.

Detective Constable Rebecca Brosgarth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious and violent incident and we were determined to get justice for the victim.

“It must have been an extremely frightening ordeal for him and I hope the sentences handed down provide some comfort.

“This sort of incident is thankfully extremely rare but will always be met with a robust response from the force.”