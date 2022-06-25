Officers looking into three men who were seriously injured last night in Ashmore, Wolverhampton (Friday 24 June).

At around 10.55 p.m., we began receiving multiple 999 calls reporting a fight on Southall Road between a group of people armed with weapons.

We immediately dispatched a large number of officers and medics, who were backed up by firearms teams.

Three men, aged 26, 37, and 39, were taken to West Midlands hospitals with multiple serious injuries. They are still being treated for their life-altering injuries today.

The three injured men, all from Wolverhampton, had just left a nearby pub when they were attacked by two knife-wielding men. At this point, we believe that all of the men are acquainted.

police have spoken with witnesses to the crime, began downloading CCTV, and reviewed footage captured on mobile phones. We also had forensic teams searching for evidence in the area.

Officers are actively looking for two men in black who are suspected of being involved. Numerous searches have been conducted throughout the city.

If you can assist investigators, please contact them via Live Chat on the right side of your screen, quoting reference number 4513-240622.

If you have information but do not want to give your name, call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. You could be eligible for a reward, but the charity will never track your call.