Officers from the Response and Patrol team were responding to a 999 call at a nearby address. While the incident was being handled inside the property, three young people passing by decided to kick off the wing mirror of the Police vehicle.

Is there something they want to say?

There are other ways to provide feedback to Hampshire Constabulary, such as logging on to our website and completing an online submission.

Officers from the Southampton West Neighbourhood Team swarmed or otherwise descended on the scene to assist the officers already present.

In Mansel Park, they saw three potential suspects who matched the description. Officers attempted to apprehend the three, but two of them, who were riding pedal bikes, managed to flee towards Lower Brownhill Road.

The third was stopped in the middle of the park, surrounded by the team. He denied knowing what had happened, why he was fleeing, and who his associates were. Officers were unable to confirm his involvement in the crime. Perhaps you were in the wrong place at the wrong time, but fleeing Officers give us even more reason to suspect your involvement. Police are set to make a few more inquiries to find any CCTV or witnesses to the crime, and if they find him to be involved, we’ll be knocking on his door.

These individuals may not fully comprehend the implications of this act. Officers from the Response and Patrol teams answer 999 calls. That includes emergency calls, people in danger, property in danger, and offenders on the scene.

Their primary responsibility is to respond to high-risk situations as quickly as possible and protect people from harm. We have now lost a Police vehicle until it can be repaired; those two officers will have to return to the Police station and change vehicles before responding to the next 999 call.

They can also add more paperwork to the list that is generated for each incident that we respond to.

Police would also like to meet with these young people because they clearly need some guidance on how to behave in public. I’d like to know why they felt the need to damage the police car. Officers are looking for three males between the ages of 15 and 17. Two were described as wearing black tracksuits, while the third was described as wearing a grey tracksuit. Two of the men were riding bicycles. If anyone can help, please contact us and reference #1754 of 03/07/2022.