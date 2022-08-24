Heavy, thunderous rain is expected to develop and move across east and southeast England beginning Thursday morning. 10-20 mm of rain is expected over a wide area, but with some embedded thunderstorms, some locations may see 30 to 40 mm in 2-3 hours and possibly 50 mm or more over 6 hours. Lightning will be another hazard. The rain is expected to subside from the southwest before dissipating into the North Sea on Thursday afternoon.

Driving conditions are likely to be hampered by spray, standing water, and/or hail, resulting in longer journey times by car and bus.

Train services may be delayed.

There may be some short-term disruptions in power and other services.

Lightning strikes may have caused some damage to a few buildings and structures.

Some flooding is likely in a few homes and businesses, causing some damage to buildings or structures.