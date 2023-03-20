Thurrock Volunteer Police Cadets Unit Leader Jojo Mitchell Has Been Recognised For The Work She And The Cadets Do Throughout The Borough.

Essex High Sheriff Nick Alston presented her with a special certificate ‘in recognition of great and valuable services to the community’ at the latest Thurrock Volunteer Police Cadets (VPCs) passing out parade.

The certificate reads:

“The award also recognises the appreciation of the residents and people of the said High Sheriff’s County [Essex] for activity and contribution in enhancing the life of the community.”

Essex High Sheriff Nick Alston says that during his year in office, the Thurrock Volunteer Police Cadet Unit has given him strong support. This has included assisting at the Essex High Sheriff’s Awards ceremony last year.

He visited the unit with Assistant Chief Constable Andy Mariner to inspect the Cadets at their passing out parade and said after the presentation:

“I was delighted to present a High Sheriff’s personal award to PCSO JoJo Mitchell. I have great respect for the volunteer leaders of the VPC scheme and I commend them all.

“I am particularly grateful to the Thurrock unit, led by JoJo, which has supported me enthusiastically during my year as High Sheriff.”

JoJo is a police community support officer with Thurrock Community Policing Team and has also volunteered as unit leader since 2017, helping to provide positive opportunities for 24 cadets aged between 13 and 17. A new intake is planned for September.

She says she was ‘pleased, surprised and extremely humbled’ to be awarded the accolade but adds that the whole volunteer leadership team works together to focus on developing the cadets’ skills, confidence and self-awareness.

“I’m very grateful that the work our inspirational young people in Thurrock VPC Unit and the leadership team dedicate their time has been recognised,” says JoJo.

“And I am thankful for the continued support of the High Sheriff and of my bosses in the force for the Cadets and the VPC scheme itself.”

Thurrock VPCs support our police officers with community engagement projects and local operations, including speed checks and test purchasing, where they attempt to buy goods prohibited for sale to under-18s.