Oliver Muldowney, 35, of Richmond, was found guilty of murder after a trial at the Old Bailey on Friday, July 1. He had previously pleaded guilty to being involved in the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine.

Another man, Jonathan David Nash, 36, of Feltham, was convicted on two counts of being involved in the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine.

They will be sentenced in the future.

“My thoughts are with Tim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time,” said Detective Inspector Maria Green, who led the investigation. Tim has had his share of difficulties in life, but he has always been a much loved son, brother, and friend.

“In the moments following the attack, as he stumbled onto King’s Road, he was able to identify the man who had stabbed him.” He said, ‘Olly,’ which was recorded on the body worn video of one of the first officers on the scene. Despite his attempts to evade justice, Oliver Muldowney was arrested and charged within days.

“Muldowney was motivated by jealousy, and Tim Hipperson paid the price with his life for that jealousy.” Muldowney was convinced that his partner was seeing other men, one of whom was Tim. Muldowney murdered Tim in an alleyway to avenge his bruised ego. He then tried to bribe Tim’s friend, a witness to the attack, with drugs and money, but it failed. He stood up for his friend and did the right thing.”

The court heard that police captured the moment Tim Hipperson identified ‘Olly’ as the man who stabbed him on May 17, 2021, around 3.45pm.

Tim had made his way down King’s Road after the attack, where members of the public attempted to provide first aid and called 911.

Earlier in the evening, a friend had arranged for Tim and himself to buy drugs from Muldowney. Tim and his friend travelled to Peldon Passage to meet Muldowney in order to purchase the drugs.

When Tim and his friend arrived at the location, they were greeted by Nash, and the transaction was completed. Nash then returned to Muldowney’s location.

Muldowney proceeded to the alleyway where Tim and his friend had remained to consume the drugs they had just purchased. Muldowney is then said to have said to Tim that he thought he was having a relationship with a woman with whom Muldowney had also been in a long-term relationship.

Muldowney then repeatedly stabbed Tim, the fatal blow being to the left axilla.

Tim was taken to the hospital after the attack and died from his injuries on May 20, 2021.

Muldowney and Nash ran to an address where a taxi was called for Muldowney so he could flee the scene while Tim was receiving first aid. Muldowney’s phone was discovered wrapped in tinfoil and hidden away in a black shoebox containing children’s toys when police searched this address.

Later that evening, after killing Tim, Muldowney offered drugs and money to Tim’s friend, a witness to the murder. Instead, Tim’s friend assisted the police with their investigation.

Police visited nine Muldowney-related addresses from May 18 to May 19, 2021. Muldowney was apprehended at a hotel in Reading on the evening of May 21, 2021. Nash was apprehended on May 21, 2021.