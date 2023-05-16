Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Title: UK Emerges as Europe’s Top Destination for Space Investment, PwC-UK Space Agency Report Finds

The UK has become the leading European destination for private investment in the space sector, second only to the United States, according to a report by PwC in collaboration with the UK Space Agency. The report, titled “Expanding Frontiers: The Down to Earth Guide to Investing in Space,” highlights the significant growth potential of the global space industry and the increasing interest from investors in the UK’s £17.5 billion space sector.

Key findings from the report include the projected annual growth rate of up to 11% in the global space ecosystem until 2030. Additionally, venture capital investments in revenue-generating space companies in the UK nearly doubled between 2015 and 2022, with 63% of investors being new to the sector in 2021. The report also emphasizes the diverse investment opportunities in areas such as Earth observation, manufacturing, and satellite connectivity.

Craig Brown, Director of Investment at the UK Space Agency, expressed the importance of space investment in addressing global challenges, ranging from healthcare accessibility to climate change. He highlighted the increasing significance of space as a crucial component of the global economy, with opportunities arising from the wealth of data collected by satellites and the UK’s leadership in ensuring the safety and sustainability of space activities.

The report identifies the UK as the leading European destination for space investment since 2015, receiving 17% of global investment. It also underscores the presence of various venture capital firms and investors in the UK space sector, including Seraphim Capital, TypeOne VC, and leading UK-based venture capital firms like University of Cambridge Enterprise, Octopus Ventures, and Molten.

Matt Alabaster, Partner at PwC Strategy&, emphasized the contribution of the space industry in addressing global challenges such as decarbonization, food security, and healthcare access. The report highlights opportunities for investors in asset-light and technology-driven businesses, infrastructure assets, and supporting services that stand to benefit from the growth of the global space industry.

The report further notes a median 400% increase in deal size for early-stage investments, indicating the growth potential of the UK space sector. It showcases several fast-growing UK space organizations, including OneWeb, a satellite communications firm, and Space Forge, a Wales-based aerospace manufacturer that raised Europe’s largest seed round for a space tech company in December 2021.

With the UK space sector being described as a “hidden utility” that supports an estimated £370 billion of the country’s economy, the report highlights its vital role in everyday life through satellite-based services.

The PwC report follows recent data from the Size and Health of the UK Space Sector Report, which revealed a significant increase in space sector income and investments in UK-headquartered space companies. The UK’s thriving space industry outpaced the growth of the global space industry and the overall UK economy.

