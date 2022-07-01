On June 29, 2022, Paul Chivers last came into contact with people.

The 48-year-old is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a stocky frame, and grey hair that is receding. On his right wrist, he has a tattoo of a heart.

It is unknown what Paul is wearing right now.

Paul might have gone to Reinden Woods in Hawkinge or The Warren neighbourhood of Folkestone, and we are quite worried for his welfare, said Inspector Jonathan Press.

“Anyone who has seen Paul or knows where he is should phone us immediately,” the statement reads.

If you have any information, contact Kent Police at 999 and mention case number 30-1476.