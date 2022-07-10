Today, firefighters worked with Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service to extinguish a large waste fire at a recycling facility in Burton-upon-Trent (Sunday 10 July).

Crews from Tutbury, Burton, Cheadle, Lichfield, and Rugeley, as well as specialist units from Cannock and Rugeley, were dispatched to reports of a large waste fire at a premises on Glensyl Way shortly after 11.15 p.m. yesterday (Sunday 9 July).

To put out the fire, a high volume pump and a water carrier were used in conjunction with four main jets, two ground appliances, and a hose reel jet.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service also responded to help with the incident, providing waste and fire tactical support.

Nobody was hurt.

An accidental ignition was later determined to be the cause.

“I would like to commend the crews who worked tirelessly through the night to bring this extensive fire under control,” said Station Manager Sarah Smith, who attended the incident.

The appliances have now left the area, and we will continue to work with the property owners to ensure they receive the necessary support in the aftermath of the incident.”

“We can assure residents in the area that the premises is now safe, and the air in the surrounding area is completely safe.”