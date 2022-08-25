On Sunday, July 27, police charged a man in connection with an assault in Sedgley Close, Portsmouth.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was washing his car when he was approached, threatened, and assaulted by a man, resulting in a minor head injury.

Before the two men left, a second man searched the victim’s car.

Tobias Maylott, 27, of Wynton Way, Fareham, has been charged with attempted robbery, affray, assaulting a person causing actual bodily harm, and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 24 August).