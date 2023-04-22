Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Today, 22 April, marks thirty years since Stephen Lawrence was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack. He didn’t know his killers and his killers didn’t know him

Today, 22 April, marks thirty years since Stephen Lawrence was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack. He didn’t know his killers and his killers didn’t know him

by uknip247

After the initial police investigation into Stephen’s murder, five suspects were arrested but not convicted. A public inquiry into the handling of Stephen’s case was held in 1998, leading to the publication of the Macpherson Report, which has been called ‘one of the most important moments in the modern history of criminal justice in Britain’.

It led to profound cultural changes in attitudes to racism, to the law and to police practice. It also paved the way for a greater understanding of discrimination of all forms and new equalities legislation.

While much has been done over the past 30 years, we know discrimination, particularly around race and bias, still exist within society, and we know they will affect our communities and our colleagues.

In May 2022, the Police Race Action Plan was published in draft form by National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the College of Policing, which sets out the commitments of Chief Constables in England and Wales to become an anti-racist police service.

Within South Yorkshire, we have analysed this plan and undertaken some significant gap analysis work to consider how we as a force can and need to do better.

We’ve also begun community engagement sessions with our Black communities, to start the listening process and understand the key issues that matter most. These sessions are ongoing and have already helped us to shape our activity with regards to traffic stops and the disproportionality around race. Our communities told us this was an issue, and we have taken steps to better understand how we can record ethnicity in traffic stops, in a similar way to the stop and search and use of force data, which will allow us greater accountability.  This work has led to SYP being identified as an ‘icebreaker’ force by the NPCC National Race Action Plan team, which will provide greater support in developing this.

To drive forward the force’s Race Action Plan, we’ve created dedicated workstreams, each with a force lead. These workstreams are: use of power, community engagement and relations, not under protected against victimisation and internal culture and inclusivity. Oversight of the force’s Race Action Plan is held by Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber.

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “As part of our work on the Race Action Plan I have been speaking to members of the Black community, including those who work for SYP. These conversations have only solidified how much I want this work to make a difference – this is a priority for the force, and for me personally, to see the changes needed and work to putting an end to discrimination, racism and bias.

“I know we have a long way to go, but we are starting to build a picture of some key practical steps we can take and I want to see our relationships with the Black communities of South Yorkshire strengthened, and to build the anti-racist force our communities deserve.”

We pledge to do better, today on #StephenLawrenceDay, and always.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who stabbed his brother to death has been jailed for life

Two brazen criminals are now starting prison sentences after a sustained attack on a man which left him with serious injuries

The final member of the drugs and firearms OCG jailed

The A628 Woodhead Pass in Greater Manchester/Derbyshire is closed in both directions due to a collision involving multiple vehicles

A man who started a fire at his home address in Sandown has been jailed

A man who repeatedly punched a dog and deliberately fed it chocolate has been banned from keeping animals for life

BMW driver clocked going 160mph on M20 motorway at Wrotham

The Premier League title race took a dramatic turn after Arsenal’s frantic 3-3 draw against Southampton at Emirates Stadium

Officers investigating a sexual assault on board a train travelling between Basildon and London are releasing images in connection

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Christian Brueckner, will not face charges for alleged rape and sexual abuse in a separate...

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot and suffered life-changing injuries while putting footballs into his car has been discharged from hospitial

The Premier League has released the confirmed schedule for Matchweek 37, which includes several potentially title-deciding clashes

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.