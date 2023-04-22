Today, 22 April, marks thirty years since Stephen Lawrence was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack. He didn’t know his killers and his killers didn’t know him

After the initial police investigation into Stephen’s murder, five suspects were arrested but not convicted. A public inquiry into the handling of Stephen’s case was held in 1998, leading to the publication of the Macpherson Report, which has been called ‘one of the most important moments in the modern history of criminal justice in Britain’.

It led to profound cultural changes in attitudes to racism, to the law and to police practice. It also paved the way for a greater understanding of discrimination of all forms and new equalities legislation.

While much has been done over the past 30 years, we know discrimination, particularly around race and bias, still exist within society, and we know they will affect our communities and our colleagues.

In May 2022, the Police Race Action Plan was published in draft form by National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the College of Policing, which sets out the commitments of Chief Constables in England and Wales to become an anti-racist police service.

Within South Yorkshire, we have analysed this plan and undertaken some significant gap analysis work to consider how we as a force can and need to do better.

We’ve also begun community engagement sessions with our Black communities, to start the listening process and understand the key issues that matter most. These sessions are ongoing and have already helped us to shape our activity with regards to traffic stops and the disproportionality around race. Our communities told us this was an issue, and we have taken steps to better understand how we can record ethnicity in traffic stops, in a similar way to the stop and search and use of force data, which will allow us greater accountability. This work has led to SYP being identified as an ‘icebreaker’ force by the NPCC National Race Action Plan team, which will provide greater support in developing this.

To drive forward the force’s Race Action Plan, we’ve created dedicated workstreams, each with a force lead. These workstreams are: use of power, community engagement and relations, not under protected against victimisation and internal culture and inclusivity. Oversight of the force’s Race Action Plan is held by Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber.

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “As part of our work on the Race Action Plan I have been speaking to members of the Black community, including those who work for SYP. These conversations have only solidified how much I want this work to make a difference – this is a priority for the force, and for me personally, to see the changes needed and work to putting an end to discrimination, racism and bias.

“I know we have a long way to go, but we are starting to build a picture of some key practical steps we can take and I want to see our relationships with the Black communities of South Yorkshire strengthened, and to build the anti-racist force our communities deserve.”

We pledge to do better, today on #StephenLawrenceDay, and always.