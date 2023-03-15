Today (march 15), The Transport Watchdog London Travelwatch Releases A Report Revealing That Digital Technology Is Leaving Many Londoners Behind

1 in 6 Londoners say they can’t buy a ticket because they don’t have or can’t use a smartphone or internet connection – the equivalent of more than 1.5 million Londoners.

Another 1 in 5 Londoners said they have paid more for travel because they cannot buy tickets online or through mobile apps. This has a particularly large impact given the current cost of living crisis, with skyrocketing utility bills and food prices.

Because they are digitally excluded or disadvantaged, these ‘left behind Londoners’ are unable to use public transportation.

When compared to the rest of London, they are typically older (55+), more likely to be disabled, and have a lower income. These characteristics frequently overlap, creating multiple barriers for Londoners who simply want to move around freely in the capital.

Michael Roberts, CEO of London TravelWatch, stated:

In recent years, many disabled and elderly Londoners have embraced new technologies, making it easier to navigate the capital. Our research, however, demonstrates that a digital-first transportation network disadvantages some of our most vulnerable citizens.

Transport providers’ one-size-fits-all approach does not work for a large portion of London’s population. That cannot be right, which is why we are urging policymakers to create a system that is accessible, affordable, and inclusive.

We want transportation companies to step up by promising to keep prices consistent across all platforms – no one should be financially disadvantaged because of how accessible technology is.

We’re also asking staff to be more visible and available at stations to assist those in need. Staff should be trained, and people who want to learn how to use different ticket options should be mentored. Before introducing new technology, transportation operators should commit to consulting and working with digitally excluded people and communities.

According to research conducted for London TravelWatch:

Only one in every five digitally excluded and disadvantaged people believe that increased use of technology (such as smart cards, websites, apps, or mobile devices) has made it easier to navigate London.

Almost four out of ten in that group believe that the increased use of technology in transportation has made things worse.

People with lower incomes (18% of the C2DE socioeconomic group, or skilled working class, working class, and non-working) and people with disabilities (18%) are more likely to feel this way.

People who are digitally excluded or disadvantaged have much less access to services that help them travel around London, such as planning tools, payment platforms, and real-time information on timetable changes or journey disruption.

Support from staff (22%) and information from ticket offices (21%) are the top two ways that digitally excluded and disadvantaged people obtain the assistance they require to navigate the capital.

The research report, which was released today at City Hall, recommends a number of key actions from policymakers and transportation providers, including:

Transport authorities and operators should maintain non-digital options to allow digitally excluded and disadvantaged Londoners to travel freely.

Train companies and Transport for London should ensure that staff are visible and accessible, as well as confident and ready to assist those in need.

Train companies should implement a specialised travel mentoring programme to assist people who are digitally excluded and disadvantaged.

Online discounts should be available offline as well; no Londoner who is digitally excluded or disadvantaged should be penalised financially when travelling.

When making changes, transportation authorities, operators, and law enforcement must collaborate with digital inclusion experts to ensure that information is as accessible as possible.

According to Caroline Stickland, CEO of Transport for All:

This report is timely for Disabled Londoners, who are increasingly forced to rely on digital planning and ticketing. However, if the barriers to these digital options are not removed, disabled Londoners risk being completely excluded from public transportation.

This report emphasises the importance of addressing these barriers as soon as possible, as well as the ongoing importance of staff support. A “modern” transportation network must be accessible to all.

According to John McGeachy, Senior Campaigns Officer at Age UK London:

The world is slowly waking up to the impact of digital disadvantage, but there is still a significant lack of understanding about how this relates to aspects of people’s lives such as access to public transportation.

Good public transportation can make a significant difference in people’s quality of life, especially for older Londoners, and when there are barriers to travel, we need to be honest about who is affected and how. It’s fantastic that London Travelwatch is shedding light on the capital’s transportation and digital exclusion. The need to act has never been greater.

*A digitally excluded person is someone who is either unable or chooses not to use mobile data, Wi-Fi, or cabled internet on any device.

A digitally disadvantaged person is someone who does fewer than five online activities per week and uses mobile data once a week or less: they may use some online services but are not eligible for others.